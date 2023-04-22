Thanks to Mohamed Ali Benhamouda’s goal in the 54th minute, Esperance put his right foot into the golden square of the tournament.

After a cautious run on both sides, Ben Hammouda opened the scoring for the guests with a creeping shot in the first quarter of the second half, noting that the two teams meet again in Tunisia a week later.

As for the rest of the first-leg matches of the quarter-finals, they will be held on Saturday, and Simba of Tanzania will gather with Wydad Casablanca of Morocco, Al-Ahly of Egypt with Raja Casablanca of Morocco, and Chabab Belouizdad of Algeria with Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.