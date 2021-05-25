Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

The movement that Farouk Ben Mostafa, the Tunisian goalkeeper for Esperance, made to respond to his critics, when he placed a plastic “chair” over his head, during his celebration of leading his team to qualify for the semi-finals of the African Champions League, turned into a large mass campaign that invaded social networking sites and raised during it Fans of “red and yellow” chairs to support their team goalkeeper.

Farouk bin Mustafa has been subjected to great media criticism during the past period, due to the easy mistakes he committed in the matches, and the former goalkeeper of the Tunisian national team, Nasser Al-Badawi, asked him to put an umbrella in the goal so that the sun is hidden from him and does not cause easy goals.

Farouk Ben Mustapha’s brilliance came by blocking two penalty kicks in front of the Algerian team, Belouizdad, during the penalty shoot-out, turning the goalkeeper into a champion of the match and being praised by the fans, which prompted them to imitate the movement that Ben Mostafa made when he raised a plastic chair over his head after the match ended, to respond to criticism Informative.

The raising of the chair movement turned into a “challenge” campaign through social media, during which the fans of the “red and yellow” imitated the goalkeeper in solidarity with him, and praised his role in qualifying for the African Golden Square. It is noteworthy that Nasser Al-Badawi, the former goalkeeper of the Tunisian national team, was also involved in the public campaign and published a picture raising the chair in a letter of apology to goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustafa.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) also selected Farouk Ben Mostafa, among the candidates for the title of best player in the African Champions League quarter-finals, to respond to the skeptics and prove the technical value of the goalkeeper. Farouk Ben Mustafa joined Esperance of Tunisia this season from the Saudi youth, with whom he starred in an external professional experience, and won the best goalkeeper award in the Saudi League 2019.