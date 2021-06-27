Al-Ahly of Egypt scored a 3-0 victory in the CAF Champions League semi-final second leg, over Esperance, to reach the final match after having also won the first leg 1-0.

Al-Shaabani stressed that one of the main reasons for the defeat against Al-Ahly, on Saturday, was the direct expulsion of Esperance player Elias Sheti, and the penalty kick for Al-Ahly.

Shetty was sent off in the 36th minute after causing a penalty kick, Al-Ahly star Ali Maaloul scored in the 38th minute, before Mohamed Sharif and Hussein Al-Shahat doubled Al-Ahly’s yield in the 56th and 60th minutes.

Al-Shaabani said: “We are saddened by the loss, but the penalty kick and the expulsion killed our chances in the match.”

He continued: “The expulsion and the penalty kick are the reason for leaving, not the result of the first leg or something else. We were better than Al-Ahly until this moment, and we will have the sportsmanship and say congratulations to Al-Ahly and we will return stronger next season.”

He added, “We could not keep up with Al-Ahly physically due to the numerical shortage, but we presented one of our best performances ever this season, and if we managed to score a goal at the beginning, we could qualify and the expulsion prevented us from returning in the result.”

He concluded by saying: “I am a professional coach and I gave Esperance all my strength and I did not give up anything and accept the change despite the size of the changes that occurred in the team. I am always under the command of Esperance, but after the end of the match is not the right time to talk about my future.”