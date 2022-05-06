The former president of the United States Donald Trump twice considered launching missiles against drug laboratories in Mexico clandestinelyassures the former Secretary (Minister) of Defense Mark Esper.

In his memoirs “A Sacred Oath” (a sacred oath, not yet translated into Spanish), which will be published next Tuesday, Esper recounts several similar Trump proposals during his presidencyly of which the official managed to stop “on time”.

According to the 58-year-old executive, Esper claims to have stopped an idea raised by Trump after the bombing that killed the head of the Islamic State Abu Bakr al Baghadi.

as quote New York Times, the official’s memoirs will cite the former president’s proposal to cut off Al Baghdadi’s head, dip it in pig’s blood and display it to deter other terrorists; Esper replied that this would amount to a war crime.

Esper, who was in office between July 2019 and November 2020 – when he was fired by Trump for allegedly refusing to deploy soldiers against protesters of the Black Lives Matter– openly says Trump “is an unprincipled person who, given his personal interests, should not be in public office.”

Operation against Baghadadi

The former minister says that he weighed the idea of ​​resigning on several occasions, but that he stayed because he saw that TTrump was surrounded by sycophants who whispered dangerous ideas to him, and by staying in charge he ensured that all such suggestions were not carried out.which he qualifies for his part as “an act of service”.

He also mentions that Trump raised this possibility with him in 2020 to “destroy drug laboratories” in an operation that should have been secret, according to a preview published this Thursday by the New York Times.

In reference to Mexico, he recalls that Trump told him on two occasions, one of them in the summer of 2020, that Mexicans “do not have control of their own country” and added: “We could fire several Patriot missiles and eliminate those laboratories, without noise (…) No one would know it was us,” he told him, adding that he would not have taken the comment seriously except because he was looking the president in the eye.

During the riots caused by police violence that led to the Black Lives MatterTrump even suggested, “Can’t you just shoot them?” (to the protesters).

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP

