In the last few days, Public Mirror has become the spokesperson for several women who have decided to raise their voices and publicly denounce the abuses they have suffered throughout their professional careers in the field of entertainment and television.

Thus, the first to break her silence was the Brazilian presenter Regina Do Santoswho was followed Maria Abradelothe dancer Carolina Figueras or the actress Mónica Pont.

This Thursday, the morning show had announced to the audience that they were going to have the testimony of a new woman who, on this occasion, had decided provide the name of a well-known and beloved celebrity from our country that he would have taken advantage of his position to obtain sexual favors.

However, after a commercial break, journalist Nando Escribano explained that The woman had finally decided to back out. in his decision and not only was he not going to point the finger directly at anyone but, furthermore, he was not even going to connect with the morning.





Despite this, the reporter has pointed out that, although he did not want to reveal the identity of the woman, he could say that she is no longer active, but she is “common to see in the photocalls“and is” known by 100% of the population in Spain”.

Likewise, Nando Escribano has indicated that he did not know what to do with the information he was now handling: “We could take this man off the pedestal in a moment and the newsrooms of all of Spain would burn.” However, Susanna Griso, from the set of the program, has indicated that this It would be up to the woman who wants to report the case, not the program. For this reason, the morning show has been forced to dispense with this great exclusive.