You can now have your Mustang Mach-e transformed into a real muscle car, including matching sound.

To call it an electric crossover Mustang, it was a bold move by Ford. The Mustang Mach-e has very little to do with a Mustang, apart from some common design elements. However, you can now increase the Mustang level of your Mustang Mach-e. This is the Shelby Mustang Mach-e!

To be clear, this is not a Ford creation, but Shelby’s. Shelby is now a label of Ford, but the Shelby company still exists. And they now come with a kit for the Mustang Mach-e.

For Shelby, this is also a controversial move, as they are doing this to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Carroll Shelby’s birth. Some say Carroll will turn in his grave now, but Shelby doesn’t think so. Carroll Shelby said in an interview shortly before his death that he was looking forward to EVs. Just so you know.

What has Shelby been up to with the Mustang Mach-e? They have mainly made the car lighter, including a carbon fiber bonnet, a carbon fiber grille and lightweight rims. Thanks to other springs, the Mach-e is closer to the asphalt. Striping should of course not be missing.

Unfortunately, the tuning – as usual with electric cars – is limited to appearance. So Shelby has not managed to extract any extra horsepower from the Mustang Mach-e. You’ll have to settle for the standard 487 horsepower of the Mustang Mach-e GT.

What the Americans have done is give the Mach-e a V8 sound. Yes, you read that right. The Shelby Mustang Mach-e is equipped with the Borla Active Performance Sound System, which mimics the sound of an eight-cylinder. What would Carroll Shelby think of this? Who’s to say…

With this kit, Shelby is focusing specifically on Europe for the first time. This is because it is only sold on our continent. They do this in limited numbers: this year there are 100 Shelby packages available for the Mustang Mach-e.

You have to have something for it: it has a price tag of € 24,500. Since a Mustang Mach-e GT already costs at least € 77,700 as standard, you end up with a total price of over a ton.

This article Especially for Europe: the Shelby Mustang Mach-e (with V8 sound) appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Europe #Shelby #Mustang #Mache #sound