Almost 200 years ago, Juan Martín, owner of some land in Albuñol (Granada), discovered a cave not far from the sea. Difficult to access, its roof was full of bats and the floor was covered in guano. Those were the times of Chilean nitrate, the fertilizer obtained from the droppings of overseas birds. The Bat Cave It became the main source of natural nitrogen in the Iberian Peninsula. During its exploitation, in 1857, red veins were discovered, which led to the belief that there was galena, a mineral rich in lead. It was the worst thing that could happen to the cave. Between guano and lead, between need and greed, the miners plundered everything that was inside.

In the depths of the cavity they found a gallery converted into a cemetery, with dozens of partially mummified human remains and typical items of funerary trousseau, utensils, bone awls, arrowheads, stone tools… And also baskets and a twenty esparto sandals. The curse was completed when a gold diadem was found on one of the corpses. This unleashed a frenzy among those in need. Of the bodies, almost 70, only the skull of a child is preserved in the National Archaeological Museum. It is now known that basketry and esparteñas are the oldest in Europe.

A collective work of around twenty scientists from different disciplines, from geology to history, has analyzed 14 of the dozens of esparto objects from the Bat Cave with current techniques and methodology and some are the oldest ever found. The archaeologist from the University of Alcalá and first author of the new study, Francisco Martínez, highlights that there are two large groups of esparto objects and materials. “The four best preserved are about 9,500 years old, they are from the Mesolithic period, two millennia before agriculture arrived in the region,” he highlights.

These esparto baskets are 9,500 years old. Similar techniques are still used today in the work of esparto grass that is preserved in the southeast of Spain. MUTERMUR Project

This means that those who made them were hunter-gatherers. Such dating places these items, all baskets, as the oldest in southern Europe and, probably, in all of Eurasia. The baskets had, like everything else in the cave, a funerary use. Inside some there were still hairs and presents, such as poppy seeds, elements that are being analyzed and whose results will be given later within the research project of the place, MUTERMUR.

A nineteenth-century discovery

Ten years after the looting of the Bat Cave began, the Almería lawyer and archaeologist Manuel Góngora y Martínez, who then held the chair of Universal History at the University of Granada, went to Albuñol and visited the cave. There he found scattered bones and objects, many charred by the fire of the mining furnace. Góngora recovered what he could, interviewed neighbors, bought dozens of archaeological remains from them and determined that they were prehistoric. His work takes up half of his 1868 book Prehistoric Antiquities of Andalusia.

Official archaeology, headed by the painter and archaeologist Manuel Gómez Moreno, doubted the authenticity of what was found in the cave. Góngora died without the value of what he found being recognized and his family donated his collection to the archaeological and anthropological museums of that time. We had to wait a century, until the 1970s, for the first particle accelerator in Madrid to determine through carbon-14 dating that Góngora was right. Years later, successive dating placed the materials at the beginning of the European Neolithic.

“Almost all the sandals were children’s sandals, their size would correspond to a 37 today. “They were buried with them on.” Francisco Martínez, archaeologist at the University of Alcalá

Other visitors to the cave left their own funeral baskets there, again made of esparto grass, over the following centuries. But there was something else. Already in his book, Góngora highlighted that he recovered a couple of dozen esparteñas. “Almost all the sandals were children’s sandals, their size would correspond to a 37 today. They buried them with them,” says Martínez. Radiocarbon dating estimates an age of 6,200 years for them. Before this research, published in the scientific journal Science Advances, the oldest prehistoric shoe store were a type of espadrilles recovered at a site in Armenia and dated to 5,500 years ago. For comparison, the type of leather ankle boots on plant fiber sandals that Ötzi, the ice man, wore, are 5,300 years old. Beyond the dating, what fascinates Martínez is that two worlds as different as that of hunter-gatherers and that of Neolithic farmers “are united by esparto grass.”

The researcher at the Autonomous University of Barcelona and co-author of the study, María Herrero, is working on a thesis on prehistoric plant fibers. Regarding basketry, Herrero recalls that even older fragments of esparto grass have been found at the Les Coves de Santa Maira site (Alicante), dating back 12,500 years, but “there is nothing comparable, so well preserved, with so much decoration and variety.” of techniques, such as the basket weaving of the Bat Cave.”

As for sandals, “there is no footwear prior to espadrilles in Europe,” he adds. Of almost all of them, only the soles remain, but there are a couple of them from which emerge what must have been strips that, as the prehistorian points out, “would cross as they do today in beach sandals and attach them to the ankle.” The illustrator of Góngora’s book drew them 150 years ago (see image below). Although all the esparto grass found in the cave had funerary uses, Herrero highlights a marked difference. The baskets and other unidentified objects from the Mesolithic, the oldest, were not used or worn out, “they were part of the offering.” Meanwhile, the later baskets and sandals, the Neolithic ones, were worn and “had accompanied the deceased in his life,” he comments. Regarding technology, Herrero highlights that “some techniques used, such as sewn spiral basketry, unite both periods, but also connect the cave with other sites, such as La Draga, in Banyoles, Girona.” Even today, the researcher highlights, “esparto grass continues to be worked like they did in the Bat Cave.”

This page from the work ‘Prehistoric Antiquities of Andalusia’ by Manuel Góngora y Martínez shows, below left, what the esparteñas that they found in the cave were like. Virtual Library of Andalusia

Part of the wonder of this story is that prehistory has been written by things that last: the bones of human fossils, those of animals converted into utensils or weapons and, above all, the lithic industry, the stones. Not in vain, the great prehistoric periods – Paleo, Meso or Neo – carry the lithic suffix. There is all this in the Bat Cave, but what is only found here and almost nowhere else are things made of fibers obtained from a herb, the Macrochloa tenacissima. In other latitudes, the plant displays flat leaves, but in arid areas such as Albuñol was and is, they curl up on themselves forming threads.

The problem is that everything made with organic materials, and esparto grass is one, is condemned to disappear, especially in a cave. The geologist from the Canary Islands Oceanographic Center, of the Spanish Institute of Oceanography-CSIC, and co-author of the study, José Antonio Lozano, tells it: “In any other place the baskets and sandals would have disappeared. Organic matter disappears fundamentally because of water, which facilitates the proliferation of bacteria that eat organic matter.” But there is no humidity here “due to the climate of the area and the topography and morphology of the cave,” the expert details. Furthermore, the position of the cavity facilitates the arrival of winds that dry out the interior even more. “This means that there are hardly any speleothems.” [estalactitas o estalagmitas, por ejemplo]. It is unique in Europe,” she concludes.

The same dryness that preserved their esparteñas also mummified their bearers. 155 years ago, the archaeologist Góngora y Martínez already wrote in his book that the grotto must have had something special, lamenting its plundering: “The dryness of the place, the nitro with which the walls were covered, [sic] another agent difficult to point out, had perfectly preserved the corpses, trages [sic] and utensils. More than 40 centuries have respected that necropolis. Don’t tear it apart in one day like crazy people. [sic] “fools.”

