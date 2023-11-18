Espargaró raises his hands against Morbidelli

Lusail’s MotoGP qualifying was preceded by an unpleasant event: Aleix Espargaro in fact he gave Franco a slap Morbidelli during FP2. We cannot speak of actual violent conduct (the riders are protected by helmets) but the action certainly represents a terrible example and damage to the image of both the Aprilia rider and MotoGP, also because it could potentially have created a danger, if only a third driver had arrived from behind.

Morbidelli’s post

Fans are going wild on social media, and the condemnation of Espargaró is almost unanimous, even from Spain. Morbidelli entrusted his reaction to social media. Without mincing words, Frankie he posted on his Instagram stories two emoticons representing a clown and vomit. You don’t need to be a detective to understand who they refer to.

Espargaró-Morbidelli, what happened

Espargaró’s reaction is unjustifiable. The #41 got nervous with the Yamaha rider, who was moving slowly along the line in the first sector. A possible oversight by Frankie (already punished in the past for impeding), which however absolutely takes second place compared to the Catalan’s disproportionate reaction. And, even if there had been an obstacle on Morbidelli’s part, the commissioners (by not punishing him) still cleared the Yamaha rider.

Convinced he was right, Espargaró first entered Turn 5 in an extremely decisive manner, also leading his colleague wide, then completely lost his mind when faced with Morbidelli’s polite request to calm down. The six positions on the starting grid in Sunday’s race and the fine of 10 thousand euros represent a sanction commensurate with the fact, because the Catalan exceeded every limit, and because the MotoGP riders, like all sportsmen, are required to set an example of correctness and civility. Did he deserve a worse penalty? Perhaps, but Espargaró did the most serious damage to himself and to his image.