Aprilia, and finally Martin arrives

When Aleix Espargarò in Barcelona he announced his retirement from competition at the end of the season, a very important seat in the market domination was freed up, namely that of the official Aprilia. What seemed to be a two-horse race between Enea Bastianini and Marco Bezzecchi saw the emergence – almost surprisingly – of a third driver, Jorge Martin. The Spaniard, leader of the championship, did not digest Ducati’s choice to focus on Marc Marquez for the official team and in a very short time he opened and positively concluded negotiations with the Noale manufacturer.

The move then also pushed Vinales towards other shores and therefore the official Aprilia team for 2025 and 2026 will be made up of Martin and Bezzecchi.

Analysis by Aleix Espargarò

“With Marquez there is no doubt that Ducati has signed one of the best riders in history”Aleix Espargarò explained to the Spaniards Asbut expressing some doubts about the price paid by the Italian team to secure the #93.

“Marc has incredible talent and a crazy hunger for victory, but for me Ducati shot itself in the foot”Espargarò stated bluntly.

The Catalan driver’s thoughts are clear: “They lost the 2 bikes in Pramac, 3 riders with enormous talent, who strengthened the two manufacturers closest to them, such as KTM and Aprilia. They bet everything on Marc, we’ll see if it works or not. Time will tell.”

Espargarò also confided that having tried to convince Vinales to stay: “After Jorge’s announcement, I spoke with him. I called him and told him that if he stayed he would form the best team in the world and could win the world championship. But he had made another decision and I hope it goes well for him.”