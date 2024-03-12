Michelin strikes again

Between Saturday and Sunday, the riders competing for the top-5 in MotoGP were the same with just one exception. Aleix Espargaròwho finished the Sprint in third place 'in a comeback', did not go beyond eighth place in the Grand Prix.

The Aprilia rider he pointed his finger at the rear tirea new 'Martin case' therefore after what happened in 2023 when the Pramac rider, after winning the Sprint, did not go beyond tenth place, going so far as to declare that Michelin had stolen a world title from him.

“I was hoping to have another good race like the Sprint, but I immediately realized that the rear tire was frozen – explained Espargarò as reported by today's edition of the Spanish sports newspaper AS – it was a nightmare the whole race, I couldn't do absolutely anything. I can't use the word I want to describe the rubber, but it never worked. Let's see if Michelin and the team can understand what happened, they have my telemetry. It's impossible that in the Sprint I even managed to lap half a second faster than Bagnaia and then found myself 11 seconds behind the next day.”