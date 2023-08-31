Espargarò at my home GP

After the great victory in the British Grand Prix, returning from the long summer break, Aleix Espargarò he failed to give continuity of results in Austria, where he finished the Sprint in seventh place and the Sunday GP in ninth place. The ups and downs of the expert Spanish driver therefore continues, currently seventh in the drivers’ standings and best of the Noale drivers (+31 on Vinales, +77 on Oliveira, +103 on Raul Fernandez).

Aleix Espargarò will be hoping to return to the front at his home grand prix of Barcelona, ​​located less than half an hour from his home town of Granollers. However, the Catalan centaur has never achieved great results at Montmelò, with third place in 2011 in Moto2 as a positive peak. In MotoGP, however, he can boast two poles, obtained in 2015 with Suzuki and in 2022 with Aprilia and just last season’s race scored the best result in the premier class in Catalonia, with fifth place under the checkered flag, after a sensational mistake (he rejoiced a lap earlier for the 2nd place).

Aleix’s words in the press conference

“The disappointment of 2022? I made a big mistake, we are human and I made a mistake too. Last year I was competitive in every session and so let’s hope for the best. I hadn’t looked at team posts and it won’t happen again. The helmet with the family and the words ‘one more lap’? To remind me that sometimes there’s one more lap to do and I won’t do that mistake again. I like the layout of Barcelona, ​​like Silverstone, Malaysia, Assen and Argentina. I can’t be competitive in stop and go’s. It will be better here.

The home GP? I remember the first time I rode here, I was 10 years old with a 50cc bike. For me it was the first important track, the real start for me. The dream was to be a MotoGP rider, sometimes it’s nice to stop and reflect on where we come from. My brother and I race here, it’s a dream come true.

The strong points of Bagnaia? The total knowledge of the project. He has the best bike, an excellent team. Then as he works on the weekends, he has awareness and knowledge of the project.”