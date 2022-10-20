Considering the crisis of Fabio Quartararo and that Francesco Bagnaia has not won in four races, Aleix Espargarò he can only eat his hands for having collected the misery of 12 points in the triptych of Motegi-Buriram-Phillip Island races. And so the experienced Spanish rider from Aprilia arrives in Sepang 27 points behind Francesco Bagnaia and, with 50 points available until the end of the championship, the comeback operation seems to be anything but easy. It should be added that Aleix Espargarò has collected only one podium in the last ten races and imagining a clear turnaround seems to be really an exercise in imagination. At Sepang, the 33-year-old Catalan never achieved significant results in his 14 appearances in Malaysia, given that the best placement is 5th place in 250 in 2008, while in the top class he did not go beyond a 7th place in 2015. with Suzuki. The Spaniard was among the protagonists of the traditional press conference on Thursday.

300 appearances in the World Championship. “I am happy and proud of this result. Coming to MotoGP is every child’s dream and having such a long career is even better. I wish it was a moment to remember. “

Posting in the World Cup. “I’ll try to stop Pecco, but it won’t be easy considering the second half of the season. I can risk a little more, be more aggressive in the last two races, also in Valencia. I want to give my best and finish in front of number 63. “

Sepang. “In the tests we were strong and consistent in pace. But we haven’t been the only ones to improve since February. Here the bike will feel good, we will have the 2019 data and we will be able to be competitive. “

Latest races. “We saw that in races where we had no data, we lost time. The 2019 data is useless because we were losing a lot. We have lost a lot of points and we can learn how to work differently on the new tracks. “

Comments on Aprilia’s work. “I say what I feel. When I feel that the bike has improved I say it, when there is a need to be critical with the team, I am. We haven’t been at a great level lately. I think it’s frustrating to have the pace and have problems, like in Austin. Problems that shouldn’t have happened because they were quite avoidable. We have to work to fight for the title. The improvements made are incredible and I am proud, but I am talking about winning the title. If we consider the last 4 or 5 GPs we have made too many mistakes in general and we have been slow to adapt to the tracks. I’m not tough in the comments, but we’re not at the level of Bagnaia and Ducati. For us, this whole scenario is new and we can certainly improve. “