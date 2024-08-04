Espargaro and Martin

Despite starting from pole position, after the great lap with a track record achieved during qualifying at Silverstone, Aleix Espargaro he found himself in third position in the first corners, maintaining the position until the finish line of the Sprint.

The Spanish journalists asked the Aprilia rider if in the last laps, when he found himself in front of his great friend Jorge Martin, did not deliberately want to sink the attack.

“Of course I thought it was him, right from the start of the race.“, Espargarò said, explaining his speech better: “I don’t mean to say I wouldn’t have gotten over it.if I could. But, even though I had the opportunity to do so, Jorge I would have spent it differently”.

Too much goodness?

Aleix Espargarò then continued his reasoning, essentially acknowledging that this attitude was probably a limitation in his career: “That’s just how I am. Probably someone else, and I don’t want to name names… Well, there is someone who has to kill his mother to take pole position, he kills her and then apologizes. I’m not made like that, for better or for worse, and probably I didn’t become champion because of that. But it already happened to me behind Pol and now it’s happening to me with Jorge. If you are much superior, you try. But in a last lap sprint for 3 points, no.”