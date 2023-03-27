Aleix Espargaró drastic: Marquez da ban

Twenty-four hours in which nothing else is talked about, in the MotoGP. Perhaps only a defeat for Ducati and Francesco Bagnaia would have made more news than the accident in which Marc became the protagonist Marquez, who totally missed the braking yesterday, hitting first Jorge Martin and then Miguel Oliveira, injuring his compatriot and himself. The Honda rider will miss the Argentine Grand Prix due to injury, which will allow him not to serve the double long lap penalty with which he was punished yesterday. A sanction that caused discussion, both because the driver won’t pay for it, and because regardless – for some – it was too light. For example, Alex I will espargaro believes Marquez had to miss at least one race to learn his lesson.

Espargaró’s words

“For me, Marquez must be banned from at least one raceas with Nakagami in Barcelona (in 2022, ed), the double long lap penalty is ridiculouseven if I don’t make the rules“said Espargaró after the match. “I just hope Miguel is okay. Brad Binder once hit my knee and I had pain for a year, so my hope is that Oliveira can recover“.

It could have been worse

“Marc’s accident seems very serious to me. He could have crushed Oliveira’s knee, it was a brutal impact. Miguel could never compete again in his life“, continued the Aprilia rider. “Is it Sprint’s fault? No, what is happening is not the fault of the format, nor of the critics or of the Race Direction. The responsibility lies with the riders: in the race I was a second faster than Zarco, the two KTMs and Alex Márquez, but I wasn’t able and I wasn’t strong enough to overtake them. Should I have dropped them? No I do not. It makes me very angry to get the fastest lap and finish ninth, but this is not boxing“.

Espargaró also accused of aggressive driving

It should be emphasized that Espargaró himself was accused by Marco Bezzecchi of having had a very aggressive attitude in the first corners in the Sprint. The two explained themselves before Sunday’s race: the Bez, although he wasn’t totally convinced of the sincerity of the Spaniard’s apologies, he accepted them and in the race he redeemed himself after the disappointments of Saturday by clawing for the first podium of the season. Espargaró, on the other hand, remained entangled in the fight in the middle of the group despite the Aprilia pace being second place (as demonstrated by Maverick Vinales) and finished in ninth place.