Espargarò teases Pramac rider

“Do you know that this is the first time I’ve finished in the top three in a Sprint?” Enea Bastianini rightly he did not hold back his satisfaction for the excellent race he ran yesterday at Silverstone, addressing Aleix Espargarò in the car that hosted the first three classified in the Sprint.

“Mamma mia, what a tough race”the debut of Jorge Martin getting into the car. Aleix Espargaro He teased his friend about overtaking Enea Bastianini at Stowe. “Did you brake halfway down the straight?” the provocation of the Aprilia rider who asked his colleagues for confirmation regarding Bagnaia’s fall. “Yes, I saw the fall on the big screens”commented Martin, who then joked that in view of today, the secret to resisting Bastianini will be not to get distracted by watching TV.

Aleix Espargarò then placed the emphasis on his sensational pole position, believing that it had not been highlighted enough: “We haven’t talked enough about my 57″3“the words of the Aprilia rider. Below are all the exchanges between the top 3 in a video that, as always, provides genuine and interesting insights.