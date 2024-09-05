Inexplicable weekend for Aprilia

From the ‘front row’ at the end of Friday’s practice to two days of total anonymity. The official team Aprilia in Aragon he started with excellent premises but then was unable to find the right path following the evolution of the track and the rain which made the Aragon asphalt even more slippery in some points of the Motorland track in Alcaniz.

Aleix Espargaro In the Sprint he covered a few metres before ending up on the ground in Turn 1 due to a braking error and then in Sunday’s GP he fought to take tenth place, while Maverick Vinales retired when he was last because he considered the (non) grip level of the rear tyre to be dangerous.

“I would like a technical explanation as to why the tyre didn’t work. Of course, the conditions weren’t good, but that’s not an excuse because it’s the same for everyone. My tyres and Marc Márquez’s were the same, so why was I three seconds slower per lap? – Espargarò’s words reported by the newspaper todocircuit.com – what makes me angry is that in normal track conditions we were among the fastest on Friday afternoon, we were very competitive and we set times of 1:46. On Saturday and Sunday, in the dry and with slick tyres, I was four seconds off my time on Friday. It’s embarrassing and we need to understand what happened. It is very difficult for me to accept it. It is not the first time that it has happened to us. I remember Argentina two years ago with the wet and cold conditions, or Jerez in qualifying. You can have a track with more or less grip, like Barcelona or Misano. But when we find something unpredictable, as happened this weekend, it is incredible how difficult it is to ride the bike. On Saturday I did a time of 1:50, the same as Alonso Lopez did on Friday with the Moto2″.