The battle for the podium

There was no shortage of emotions in the finale of Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, especially for the battle between Jorge Martin and Aleix Espargarò for the conquest of third place. While Francesco Bagnaia went to win the Sprint on the Austin circuit, the Ducati Spaniard managed to defend himself from the repeated attacks of his compatriot, despite his less than perfect physical conditions, also aggravated by the heat that many riders experienced during the Texan test.

Transformation over the weekend

In any case, Espargarò admitted a certain satisfaction with the result of the race and with the performance of his Aprilia, even more after a start to the weekend that had begun with various complexities: “I’m happy – explained the Spanish to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP after the race – because in MotoGP when you start a weekend with difficulty, it’s hard to turn the tide in your favor and be competitive. This is a very difficult track for me, and I’m also happy because the guys in the team worked well. Normally in Aprilia we don’t change the setting much, but this time we did and they gave me a very competitive one.”

A regret

What prevented Espargarò from being able to get on the podium was above all the mistake that occurred while he was in Rins’ slipstream, with a long in detachment which gave Martin the opportunity to overtake him, thus losing the top-3: “I’m sorry for the mistake I made following Rins – He admitted – because then Martin passed me and I was never able to pass him again for the podium. In the penultimate lap I tried to study all the possible moves to be able to overtake him, while in the last one I tried to pass him in the points where he wasn’t very strong, managing the acceleration in the best possible way to stay closer. Martin closed the trajectory a lot to defend himself, while I closed it even more to attack. I tried to the endwe’re going strong but the results aren’t there yet, and tomorrow I’ll try again”.

Difficulties in the first first sector

In conclusion, the Spaniard also added further details on the difficulties encountered in the first sector: “All weekend I suffered in the first sector, because the bike was not very agile – he concluded – Martin had destroyed the record in the first sector, and today in the race he gave it his all to move the bike from side to side. I knew that if I was able to not waste time there, I could pass in front. In the first laps I was able to improve a lot in the first sector, and I’m glad I did.”. In this way, Espargarò will therefore try to further improve his performance for tomorrow’s race, scheduled at 21:00 Italian always on Sky Sports MotoGP.