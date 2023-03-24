Ducati in front and behind everyone

The new MotoGP season opens with many revolutions on the horizon – above all that of Sprint race – but also with a rather solid certainty rooted in the minds of protagonists and insiders: the supremacy of Ducati. The Borgo Panigale manufacturer has won the last three Constructors’ titles, the last two Team titles and last year with Pecco Bagnaia it finally managed to break the curse linked to the most important championship, the Riders’. Those who expected the winter to produce a rapprochement of values ​​between Ducati and the other manufacturers were disappointed. Both in Sepang and in Portimao Desmosedici dominated the scene and certainly the fact that they can count on eight bikes out of 22 on the track creates a further obstacle for all their rivals.

Aprilia main antagonist

Aprilia seemed to be the only direct opponent to have a chance against the Ducati army, in what could envisage itself as a thrilling Italian derby. But even around Noale they are aware of starting the season with the role of outsiders. Interviewed by the Spanish newspaper AS Also Aleix Espargaròhistoric ‘captain’ of Aprilia, agreed on the predictions made on the eve, reiterating however that he wants to aim to return to that fight for the title which in 2022 saw him protagonist for at least two thirds of the season. “All the Ducati riders go fast – warned the pilot from Granolleres – and if you race on any track you find yourself with a Ducati rider in front, and then another, and another. When so many riders from different teams and on different circuits manage to stay ahead, it’s because that bike is superior to all the others”.

Compliments from Aleix

However Aleix also wanted to acknowledge i great efforts made by Aprilia during the off-season, certifying the effective step forward made by the Noale-based company compared to 12 months ago: “Aprilia worked very well during the winter – explained Espargarò – to understand how to face the championship from the first race. Compared to last year, for example, we will work differently on engine management. We have also gone one step further in terms of materials. I think the arrival of the satellite team has helped us a lot, because my bike is new from top to bottom and this, even if it’s hard to believe, didn’t happen every year when the races started. We have taken a step forward in terms of professionalism and resources“.