“In Spain there is only one pilot”

“What we would all like is for my country to support its riders, just like other countries do. Here however it seems that there is only one and all the others are just whiners“. With these cryptic but rather sharp words, Aleix Espargarò turned to Iberian TV DAZN Spain at the end of the MotoGP French GP, held on Sunday on the Le Mans track. The race was conditioned by contacts, crashes and several controversies regarding the aggressiveness held by the riders on the track and the often controversial assessments given by the Race Direction, which has never been so much in the eye of the storm as in this start of 2023.

Attack on Marquez?

Continuing his chat in front of the cameras of his Spanish colleagues, Espargarò did not want to specify who he was referring to. However, the feeling of many is that the dig launched by the Aprilia rider was addressed to Marc Marquez, returned to compete in France after more than a month of absence due to injury. The centaur of Granolleres appeared very controversial even with regard to the evaluation of the controversial episodes that have emerged in this start of the season.

Whiner pilots

“When you express your opinion and you’re sincere, and I think that’s how it should be, maybe you complain and then you’re told you’re a whiner. If you criticize, [ti dicono] ‘What are you doing here, all you do is criticize‘. There comes a time when you don’t know what to do. So from now on I’ll be a little more cynical, smile more and enjoy life“, explained Espargarò. Always without naming him, the Aprilia ‘captain’ also seemed to be arguing with Alex Marquezguilty of having performed some too aggressive maneuvers at the start of the race.

Another dig

“I had great pace today. But not only did I start 11th, but once again the usual driver did a strike in turn 3, a domino, and we all went out“. At this point Espargarò was asked if he was referring to Alex Marquez, with whom Aleix was actually dueling at the start of the race. The reply of the bearer of the Noale company was sibylline: “It doesn’t matter who it is, you saw the race – replied Espargaró – if you say that name it’s because you saw the replay of what happened. I said I would never talk about accidents again”he concluded.