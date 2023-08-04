MotoGP at Silverstone: lots of news

The first weekend after the summer holidays of MotoGP it brought two rather important innovations, one relating to the format and the other to a regulatory issue. In fact, the 22 drivers on the track competed for direct access to Q2 on Saturday morning in the Friday afternoon session only (called Practice), given that the morning session was relegated to the rank of simple free practice.

From the British weekend onwards, the Federation will implement stricter checks on tire pressure, in fact enforcing the regulations in force more strictly. This decision has aroused some discontent among the riders, worried about crashing due to the higher pressures prescribed by Michelin.

Aprilia on shields

In the afternoon shift, the Aprilia managed to prove its worth by placing at first place Aleix Espargarò and in fourth position Maverick Vinales. Particularly striking was the performance of Granollers’ expert centaur, capable of stopping the clock at 1’58.183, a good 671 thousandths quicker than the first of his pursuers, Jorge Martin.

“I’m happy, I like the track a lot and I feel the bike is much more stable than in Assen“, he began Espargarò to the microphones of Skyadding: “The situation was undoubtedly strange, because I’m not used to shooting with 3 tyres. Paradoxically I was more nervous than in qualifying, because on Saturdays we shoot with 2 tires. It was quite a ride. Giving six tenths of a second is really very difficult, strange to see. I’m happy, since this morning I was fine. Last year here I was very strong, before making a sensational mistake. Today I was calm, I tried new things and in the last five minutes I took risks to put in a good lap“. Closing on the news of the weekend: “The pressures? I don’t like, but let’s see how it works. They say it’s done for security, but the threshold is too high. The format? It’s 100% better. We’ve been asking for some breathing space for a while to try. Quiet shifts are needed to work and recover ground. Today we tried two different aerodynamic solutions. With the old format we wouldn’t have tried anything.”

Vinales’ words

“Lhe fall was violent, as well as a little strange and unexpected“, Like this Vinales he commented on the accident reported at the beginning of the second session, which brought him back a strong contusion for which he still is left leg limping. “Luckily I was able to get back on track, testing both the pace and the fastest lap and feeling good in both situations. I tried the new fairing which seems to improve, while tomorrow I would also like to try a new swingarm. Now I have pain but I can ride and that’s the most important thing. We will evaluate my condition tomorrow morning“.