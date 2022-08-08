Aleix Espargarò he regularly competed in the British Grand Prix in the MotoGP class yesterday following the crash that saw him reluctantly protagonist during PL4. The Aprilia rider finished the race in ninth position just behind Fabio Quartararo. Aleix even attacked El Diablo at Brooklands during the last round but ended up long. The difficulties experienced by the reigning world champion and leader of the standings allowed Espargarò to lose just one point and therefore to remain at -22 from the Yamaha standard bearer.

If on the one hand having limited the damage heartened the more experienced of the two brothers from Granollers, on the other hand also in light of the performance of Maverick Vinales, second behind the winner Francesco Bagnaia, there is the regret of having lost a great opportunity: “I had been fast all weekend – the words of Aleix Espargarò – and therefore something could have been recovered, but the physical conditions are no excuse, Dr. Charte did a great job and in the night between Saturday and Sunday I felt the improvement in which I hoped to run ”.

Aleix Espargarò ‘cheers’ for Francesco Bagnaia’s comeback at the cost of having one more opponent: “If Pecco comes back into play, the pressure on Fabio’s shoulders increases and therefore it could be good for me. The more we fight, the better, the important thing is to be invited to the party and to try to the end “.

Now for the Aprilia rider some will be needed rest days and luckily for him, the calendar does not include a brace in back-to-back: “I have a bit of pain all over the place, for 2 or 3 days I will be completely at rest and then I will resume training for the next appointment at the Red Bull Ring”. On the hills of Styria, Ducati is the big favorite, we’ll see if the Aprilia RS-GP manages to live up to the Desmosedici.