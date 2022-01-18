Honda radically revised its RC213V for the 2022 season after experiencing two particularly difficult years in 2020 – which was its first winless year since returning to MotoGP full-time in 1982 – and 2021.

While Honda scored three wins last year courtesy of a still recovering Marc Marquez, Honda ended 2021 with a 143-point deficit against Ducati, in fourth place in the Constructors’ standings.

Pol Espargaro took just one podium and one pole position in his first season with Honda after a long stint with KTM, with all of the brand’s riders being hampered by the lack of grip at the rear of the RC213V.

The 2022 pre-season tests will last just five days (only rookies and test drivers will have a few more days), split between Sepang and the new track in Mandalika, Indonesia.

At the two-day test that ended 2021, at Jerez in November, the Honda 2022 prototype was greeted with praise by its riders, although Espargaro admitted that it is still early to say how much better it is than its ancestor.

“The bike is better, but it’s still too early to talk about how much it is, because first of all we need to see it along with all the other bikes on the track to understand where we are,” he said last week during a virtual conference held. from Honda.

“We’re not the only ones playing this game, and we’re not the only ones bringing a new bike to the track.”

“Everyone is doing the same thing and everyone will take a step forward, so we will see the goodness of our bike only in a few days in Malaysia, when we will be together with the other bikes.”

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It makes no sense to say that the bike is much better if then maybe we gain two tenths and all the others half a second.”

“So, it’s something we have to keep working on, and then we’ll see in the first few races of the year. But if we’re still not at the top, that doesn’t mean anything.”

“The new bike takes time. Unfortunately we only have five days of testing, which I think is enough, but if it doesn’t, we don’t have to panic.”

“We will have the opportunity to improve the bike by having the four factory riders at full capacity, this means that the bike will certainly be better than before”.

Having more grip at the rear was the main request of the Honda riders – a request that apparently was met – but Espargaro believes it also takes a few more horsepower to try and equalize the Ducati’s power.

“Having more grip was something very important to us, but in recent years we have seen that the Ducati is really strong on the straights. This is the key to overtaking and to fight for wins.”

“So, if we want to have a good season this year, given that there will be more Ducatis on the grid, we have to be faster on the straights both to make up positions and to defend them.”

“Everything is important, everything counts. The road is the right one, but we must remain calm.”