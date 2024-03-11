The grip betrays the Aprilia

The first row obtained in qualifying and the podium achieved in the Sprint race had laid the foundations for a possible top-3 placement also in the long race of Qatar Grand Prix For Aleix Espargarò and for theAprilia, which had also given encouraging signs in the pre-season tests. However, the lack of grip at the rear did not allow the Spanish driver to fight for the top positions.

No satisfaction

The proof is all ineighth place final, which is a disappointment after a weekend that began with very different expectations and with more promising results: “I can't be happy of today's result, after what was shown over the weekend – commented on #41 – something didn't work at the level rear grip from the first lap, I didn't have the chance to fight like yesterday. However, I leave Qatar knowing that I have a competitive bike and, although I believe I missed a good opportunity today, we are only at the beginning of the championship”.

Not all bad for Vinales

However, Espargarò limited the damage with another placing in the points, just like his teammate and compatriot Maverick Viñales. In difficulty in the first part of the race and involved in a tight battle in the center of the group, the Spaniard then improved his pace towards the end, but did not go beyond the tenth position. Not an entirely bad performance:

“The feeling has improved considerably compared to yesterday – He admitted – However, we need to understand what points need to be improved, they are still small details, but we still have to find the right direction. It was an interesting weekend which still allowed us to gather important information. Today I raced behind different riders and different bikes, which allowed me to identify our strengths and weaknesses. Surely, one of the points to improve is the management of front tire wearwhich at the moment doesn't allow me to be as fast as I would like”