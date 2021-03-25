Espanyol drew against Sporting de Gijón (1-1), Oviedo (1-1) and Mirandés (2-2) and all the alarms went off, with a team forced to climb that was located outside the direct promotion positions after chain three rounds without winning. But last Saturday’s victory against Logroñés (4-0), the most placid by far of the season, caused a paradoxical turn in that streak which, from mediocre, becomes the best of the last two campaigns, at least as far as undefeated encounters are concerned.

Now link the set of Vicente Moreno seven days without knowing defeat –To the aforementioned results we must add the victories against Mallorca (1-2) and Sabadell (1-0), and the previous draw in Lugo (1-1) -, which implies improving the six that remained undefeated between October and mid-November –2-0 against Mirandés, 0-0 in Tenerife, 2-0 against Ponferradina, 0-3 in Malaga, 2-1 against Lugo and 1-1 in Fuenlabrada–, with the exception that then the Blue and Whites added 15 points out of 18 possible, while the current streak has only involved 13 units out of 21 in play.

But what makes the current dynamics of parakeets more shocking is that It is possible to go back to the Espanyol of Joan Francesc Ferrer ‘Rubi’, and specifically to the days that led him to seal an unexpected qualification for Europe, as seventh classified in the First Division, to find a greater amount of games in a row undefeated. It happened in the last nine games of the 2018-19 season, with a spectacular balance of 19 points out of 27, which is within the reach of Vicente Moreno in case of adding two wins in the next two games, against Castellón and Fuenlabrada.