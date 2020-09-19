“Against all odds, Espanyol to First”Was the banner popularized by a group of parakeet fans during the 1962-63 season, the debut in the Second Division throughout the club’s history. A motto that culminated in the Santiago Bernabéu, on May 23, 1963, with Mallorca as adversary. Opponents now again in Second.

Until we get to that point, Espanyol had rejected a direct promotion that he had in the palm of his hand, weeks before against Pontevedra, who did succeed in winning against the forecast (1-2) in a stadium in Sarrià that had prepared for the best, but was disappointed. So it was up to the parrots, second finally in the classification, to play a promotion of promotion against a Mallorca that had been fourth from the tail first. However, the challenge was not achieved in Barcelona. Not in Palma. It was in Madrid.

Espanyol struck first, 2-1 in Sarrià on May 12, with goals from Castaños, Boy (Menorcan, to be exact), and Pepillo on the vermilion side. But in Mallorca an incredibly hostile environment awaited, with throwing stones at the coach of the blue and white team, even amateurs.

And with another 2-1, this time in favor of Jaime Turró’s team, who went ahead by means of a goal from Bergara I, received the tie in a penalty executed by Domínguez and also a maximum penalty, this one by some very debatable hands of Bartolí, equalized the tie, at the feet of ex-Barcelona player Sampedro.

But then there was no extension, no penalties, but the tiebreaker was settled in a third game and on neutral ground, in the English style. And Chamartín was the chosen scene, a festive Thursday, so thousands of Espanyol fans traveled to Madrid. A real finale.

It wasn’t until a quarter of an hour before the end that Idígoras put his whole body, and especially his nose, to finish off with this appendix a corner thrown by Boy to advance the parrots. He was about to match Bergara, but the 1-0 remained until the end for Espanyol to materialize their first promotion to First and for the players to keep their coach, Heriberto Herrera.

But the party had only just begun. Iberia’s Superconstellation plane, as stated by Juan Segura Palomares in his ‘Cent anys d’història del RCD Espanyol de Barcelona’, landed at an airport in El Prat full of fans, who followed the team of players with their cars and their flag to the Basilica de la Mercè, where a thanksgiving was officiated.

And days later a triangular in Sarrià against Athletic Bilbao and Portuguesa Desportos to extend a celebration that had Mallorca as a victim. Almost three decades later, in another promotion, his rematch would arrive.