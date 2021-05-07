Just one more step, the last one, the simplest numerically (the tie is valid) but the most complicated emotionally. The Spanish has an 88.8% probability of being a team of First division on Saturday at 20:00, and that’s why Vicente Moreno he tries to evade his players so as not to miss the opportunity. A priori, it is one more game: “You have to face every day like this. We hope it can be a great day and win the game. I do not sign the draw. There is no team that does that. Saragossa. We want to win, and that is our intention. “

The technician acknowledged that it has been “a quiet week” and that “we have not done anything differently, just carefully prepare the meeting.” A common way of working throughout the course: “I am not within each one but the smartest thing is not to think about it: only in the game and in the things we do well“And he used the metaphor of the house, to put” humor “in it:” We always want more. We are now rented, and we want to buy the apartment certifying the upgrade. Then we will want the house and finally the house with a garden. “

The most important day of the course, when the jar of euphoria is uncovered at Espanyol, your best player will have to celebrate it in quarantine at home after testing positive for COVID-19 this week. Moreno regrets a circumstance that, yes, does not take away the potential of the squad. “There are variants when one or the other plays, but the spirit is the same. We have different alternatives. We would like everyone to be available. RdT is important, says his contribution. Depending on the player who replaces him, some things will be accentuated more than others. Nico, Melendo, Puado “he commented.

The joy of Espanyol.

Joan M. Bascu



Between the sentimental and the courage of the veterans

Before him, a Saragossa that salvation is at stake and that he saw how last week he scratched a point in the add-on with a goal from his goalkeeper, the former parakeet, Cristian Álvarez, in Lugo. An entity submerged in Second but with history: “He has a very good coach, at home he is doing well and it is difficult. The rival is going to give his best, and is showing that he receives few goals in La Romareda and has lost little”, he asserted.

Moreno did not shy away from the emotional aspect, making it clear that “we are in a bubble but you relate. There is a lot of parrot on the street, everywhere. The excited notes. They want to enjoy getting things.” And that sentalism is also noticeable in the dressing room despite the coldness that the coach wants to convey: “Football is emotion, this part cannot be eliminated. It is essential to generate those values. That those inside have feeling and enjoy it. Those of us inside need intelligence and coldness.”

After having experienced two promotions previously, the Valencian coach commented that Espanyol’s key was that “we were constant”, “we handled all the records and made us adapt” and “the role of veterans”. With all this, the squad is close to settling the pending account of the descent from the previous year: “I saw the suffering on their faces from the first day. I am very happy for them, because of how bad they had it. The journey was hard and difficult. , there is work behind. Tomorrow is a very important game “.