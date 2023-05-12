On this day, FC Barcelona could be proclaimed this season’s champion in LaLiga, and what better setting than the fiefdom of the parakeet team, in a Catalan derby and with all the existing rivalry. Xavi Hernández’s men want to win the league title four dates after the end of the competition.
Below all the information of interest for this match:
In which stadium is Espanyol vs FC Barcelona played?
City: Barcelona
Stadium: RCDE Stadium
Date: sunday may 14
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Espanyol vs FC Barcelona on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
How can you watch Espanyol vs FC Barcelona on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch Espanyol vs FC Barcelona on television in Mexico?
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you watch Espanyol vs FC Barcelona on television in the United States?
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming:ESPN+
How can you watch Espanyol vs FC Barcelona on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
On which radio stations can you follow the match in Spain?
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be Youtube from El Chiringuito de Jugones, Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope, Cadena SER, Onda Cero…
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Seville
|
3-2D
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
villarreal
|
4-2D
|
The league
|
Cadiz
|
0-0E
|
The league
|
Real Betis
|
3-1D
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Osasuna
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Real Betis
|
4-0V
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
2-1D
|
The league
|
Atletico Madrid
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
0-0E
|
The league
|
Spanish
|
Tie
|
FC Barcelona
|
0
|
3
|
2
The only player who arrives as a doubt in this match from Espanyol is Gragera, who has some physical problems
By part of the FC Barcelona will not be able to be Sergi Roberto because it suffers from an injury in the hamstrings.
Spanish Lineup
Pacheco; Óscar Gil, César Montes, Sergi Gómez, Cabrera, Brian Oliván; Melamed, Sergi Darder, Braithwaite; Puado, Joselu
Alignment FC Barcelona
Ter Stegen; Koundé, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Of Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi
Spanish 1-4 FC Barcelona
#Espanyol #Barcelona #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #prognosis
Leave a Reply