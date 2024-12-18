



















































































































The meeting Spanish – Valencia of LaLiga EA Sports, which is played at RCDE Stadium at 9:30 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN, DAZN LaLiga, LaLiga TV Bar, MAX

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Espanyol – Valencia

Classification and statistics between Espanyol – Valencia

Espanyol comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Barcelona



while Valencia played their last LaLiga EA Sports match against



real Madrid



. He Spanish currently occupies the position number 18 of LaLiga EA Sports with 15 points, while its rival,

Valenciaoccupies the place 20 with 11 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee's initial whistle.