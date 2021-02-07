Against Albacete, he took advantage Amath ndiaye a bounce to place the definitive and invaluable 0-1 in favor of Mallorca, on Friday. And this Saturday, when Fuenlabrada seemed to have closed a match with a scoreboard that smiled at him and with one more player for the expulsion of Umar Sadiq, Almería could draw without their ‘top scorer’ (1-1), through another loose ball that he caught Fran Villalba, at minute 89. Both results that place Espanyol under maximum pressure, although with a paradox that works in their favor.

LaLiga SmartBank * Data updated as of February 7, 2021

Vicente Moreno’s team stands provisionally outside the direct ascent zone for the first time since Matchday 14, then after the defeat in Butarque. Some squares that now occupy Mallorca and Almería in that order, in the absence of two variables. A, that the Leganés-Almería match be played one day, suspended a month ago by the storm Filomena. And the second and most immediate, Let Espanyol play this Monday, at 9:00 p.m., against Lugo in the Anxo Carro. The arrangement of the schedules of a four-day shift has not worked much in favor of a parakeet group that, however, does know perfectly what to expect. That can not fail, we go.

The positive of the case is that, despite the fact that Mallorca already has six points in the standings, Espanyol can snack as leader in seven days, on Sunday 14, in case he wins his next two commitments, the aforementioned meeting on Monday in Lugo and that of the next day precisely against the vermilion, to whom in case of victory it would also exceed in ‘goal average’No less detail given the equality of this Smartbank League.