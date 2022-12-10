Torino win the first friendly of the break thanks to a goal by Miranchuk. In the second half experimental formation with many Primavera, Djidji saves on the line in the final

A goal by Miranchuk al Toro is enough to beat Espanyol by a measure in the first of the two friendly matches scheduled during the training camp in Spain. Juric has to do without the players involved in the World Cup, the injured Linetty and the feverish Pellegri and Vojvoda. An hour of good play for the grenade, then a whirlwind of substitutions and a formation rich in Primavera in the final half hour.

The choices: Schuurs is back — In the starting eleven chosen by Juric, the presence of Schuurs stands out, recovered from his shoulder injury and employed in central defence. At the sides of the Dutchman space for Zima and Buongiorno to complete the rearguard in front of Berisha (Vanja still on vacation after the World Cup). In the middle of the field space for the unprecedented couple Ricci-Ilkhan, with the pair of wingers Bayeye-Lazaro. On the frontline, in support of Sanabria (Pellegri absent due to fever), there are instead Miranchuk and Karamoh. See also WRC | Wydaeghe operated on the collarbone but recovers for Monte Carlo

First half: Miranchuk unlocks it — After a start characterized by grenades managing possession, in the 32nd minute it was the Spaniards who had the first real chance of the match: Melamed ran away from Toro’s defense but found Berisha’s rebound with his feet. So it is Karamoh who has the lead, but the former Parma striker makes a sensational mistake face to face with the goalkeeper (an offside position is then signaled). The match ignited right in the final stages: in the 37th minute Mato hit the post, two minutes later Toro took the lead. A nice left-footed shot by Miranchuk opens the scoring, bringing Juric’s men forward.

Second half: space for young people — At the start of the second half, Juric immediately made a change, inserting Djidji in place of Zima on the center-right. The first opportunity of the second half bears the signature of Sanabria, who narrowly misses the target after a combination between Ilkhan and Miranchuk. After an hour of play Juric opts for ten substitutions, fielding a Toro full of young players: in front of Gemello there are Djidji, N’Guessan and Antolini, in the middle of the field the couple Adopo-Gineitis with Dembele and Wade on the outside. Leading the attack is Caccavo supported by Seck and Garbett. Therefore, the rhythms are decreasing and the training, to say the least, experimental certainly does not facilitate the maneuver of the grenades. So in the 86th minute a save on the Djidji line is providential, then Gemello is reactive to close the mirror on corner kick developments. The grenades then returned to being seen with Seck, who in the 91st minute let go with his left foot from inside the area but missed the target. And it’s the last chance of the match: Juric can smile, the first friendly on Spanish soil is good. See also Tottenham, Kane and the preparation with Conte: "On another level"

Markers: 39′ Miranchuk (T)

TURIN (3-4-2-1): Berisha (62′ st Gemini); Zima (46′ Djidji), Schuurs (62′ N’Guessan), Buongiorno (62′ Antolini); Bayeye (62′ Dembele), Ricci (62′ Adopo), Ilkhan (62′ Gineitis), Lazaro (62′ Wade); Miranchuk (62′ Seck), Karamoh (62′ Garbett); Sanabria (62′ Caccavo). Available: Passador, Fiorenza, Edera, Weidmann, Ciammaglichella. Trainer:juric

ESPANYOL (4-2-3-1): Fernandez (46′ Garcia Pons); Gil Regaño (73′ Keddari), Gomez Sola (46′ Calero Villa), Cabrera Sasia, Olivan (73′ El Hilali); De Souza (81′ Damae), Bare; Melamed Ribaudo (46′ Vidal Parreu), Lazo (60′ Gomez), Exposito Jean (73′ Martinez); Mato (80′ Braithwaite). Available: Lecomte.

Warnings: 43′ Lazaro (T), 90′ Caccavo (T)

December 10, 2022 (change December 10, 2022 | 18:07)

