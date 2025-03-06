Max Soriano, of the Perico Prebenjamin, and Ivet Codina, player of the Alevín B Blanquiazul, were responsible for making the initial serve of the acts of the 125th anniversary of the foundation of the RCD Espanyol. The central act will coincide with October 28, the date of publication of the news in the Los Deportes magazine in 1900, and will be held at the Paranimf of the University of Barcelona.

“It is a tribute to the founders, who were Barcelona students of the University,” said Antoni Fernàndez Teixidó, president of the Foundation.

Chen Yansheng did not intervene in the spot

“We look to the future with determination and we will build it with ambition,” said Mao Ye, general director of the entity

Less than seven months for the event, the blue and white club discovered the shield of the celebration. Goalkeeper Joan Garcia and exporter Tommy N’kono went to pick up the piece to the Villegas ceramics. With that commission, it was also sought to make reference with the limit of the anniversary, which is Football artisans.

The logo is inspired by the modernist air and Art Nouveau that predominated in Barcelona in 1900, when the club was founded. “We have lived moments of glory and struggle but always with our heads well and the heart firm,” said Mao Ye, general director of the entity. “We looked at the future with determination and we will build it with ambition,” promised the right hand of the owner, Chen Yansheng, that this Wednesday did not intervene or go to the social mass Perica.

Initial serve of the celebration, in charge of Ivet and Max, players of the blue and white quarry RCDDANYOL

Former President Daniel Sánchez Llibre has been appointed president of the Institutional Commission of the 125th Anniversary, which is responsible for organizing the events. Among other anniversary acts, Espanyol already announced on Thursday a commemorative coupon of the eleven for the aforementioned October 28, the inauguration in the stadium of a gallery for the international players of the club and a night race that hopes to exceed 2,000 participants.