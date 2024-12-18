Espanyol failed on the wrong day. Another misstep. A new negligent encounter. A trigger shot of the kind that leaves one ashamed. And the nightmare that does not stop. The day they had to show that the Primera is not enough for them, Manolo González’s team disappointed again. And in what way. A failure in the form of a draw against the bottom team, Valencia, which could have serious consequences. Because after two games in a row at home, this Espanyol shows no signs of being able to maintain the category.

Against a balance Valencia, on the day in which all Spanishism had conspired to escape relegation, the blue and white team was condemned for its lack of forcefulness in both areas. In their own game they conceded a goal and several clear chances, but it was in the opponent’s game where they dug their grave, with great wasted opportunities in the first half.

Puado missed three clear chances before scoring

The qualifying emergencies overwhelmed the teams at the beginning. More so for an Espanyol that for several games has based its game solely on quick transitions. Their own caution and that of their rival led the game to many moments of indefinition. But, suddenly, Espanyol grabbed the defibrillator and electrified the game. It was Puado who made all of Cornellà jump out of their seats with a shot against the crossbar from inside the area. A chance so clear that the youth player was left lamenting on the grass for a long time.

Manolo González’s team discovered that Valencia is a truly fragile team in its rearguard. And there the parakeet plan began to make its way: to sting at specific moments with quick exits. Furthermore, they noticed that on the left side, Luis Rioja (his natural position is winger) was struggling to stop Antoniu Roca, once again superlative. Five minutes after the first chance, Puado again finished off a center from Oliván in a semi-miss. The ball went off, kissing Dimitrievski’s goal post. The forward couldn’t believe it, aware of his team’s need for a goal.

Valencia only needed one minute to achieve the tie in the second half

The parakeet team was still digesting its bad luck when Diego López sent a cross from the right by Dani Gómez to the crossbar. Valencia responded with a play of great offensive talent.

Espanyol was not daunted, waiting for its moment to return to the fray. Five minutes later, González’s team finally broke loose. First Král hit a long ball for Puado who, sparkling in his career, left due to the speed of Tarrega. He only had to beat Dimitrievski, but once again his light went out. Alone in front of the goalkeeper, Puado shot the dummy. Another one in limbo. Seeing is believing.

But there would be more. Antoniu Roca appeared, this young talent that Espanyol needs to make grow, and his left-footed cross was finished off again by Puado. This time he did find the goal and the goal that both he and the stands needed so much. The celebration was almost an exorcism.

Espanyol forward Javi Puado (d) celebrates after scoring 1-0 during the LaLiga match between RCD Espanyol and Valencia CF Enric Fontcuberta / EFE

Valencia had time, before the break, to put fear into González’s men with a one-on-one from Dani Gómez that Joan García kicked out. And just as the first act ended, the second began, with Espanyol suffering. But this time what was to be regretted was the goal by Diego López, who took advantage of a mistake by El Hilali to pierce the goal.

Espanyol returned to the box line. All the work had collapsed. It was time to build again. A tie was not an option. But Valencia was already different and was capable of transmitting danger to the race. In one of those transitions Dani Gómez could have scored the second, but his shot went high.

Espanyol was left without the victory it needed to continue believing

From then on, Espanyol was something I want and I can’t. The carousel of changes made both teams lose rhythm and thus we reached the last ones in which Espanyol continued making bad and completely desperate decisions. The rush and nerves further complicated a scenario of enormous tension. And Espanyol was left without the victory they needed to continue believing.