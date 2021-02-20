Sabadell

Derbi with many former Espanyol players at Sabadell. A packed attack. Álvaro Vázquez and Stoichkov, both with a parrot past and a Harlequin present, who will look for a victory today that will shake their descent from the table. For this, the visitors have to sign a pristine game in defense. They have not known defeat for nine days, so they add reasons to dream.

As to follow: Mackay. The aspirations of Sabadell pass through him to win today. He is making some very important stops in the last games.