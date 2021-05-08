He did not play in Cornellà, he did not have the support of fans. He did not even use any heroism, unleashed tension. All or nothing. It was even a bland stage game, against any script that requires such an occasion. But Espanyol got rid of the sulfur stench of the Second Division in Zaragoza to soak up a custom-made fragrance again. The First. That it is not heaven, but your home. The same one that by history belongs to a Real Zaragoza that, point by point, is approaching permanence, working in the meantime for a better future. Pain usually lasts longer than happiness, often so fleeting that parrots should celebrate it by decree. Because if, Espanyol rises mathematically, only ten months after its descent. It’s official now.

Arida was the arrival of Espanyol to La Romareda, before only three parakeets fans in the most unusual of days that could be historical. The temperature in Zaragoza was arid, which led to breaks for hydration and possibly some roughness on the grass. Y arid, dry, isolated but sharp as razors, they were the most dangerous shots in a game that was hard to chew, thick like someone stirring a teaspoon in a chocolate bowl. Sternly he put Adrian on two occasions to test Diego López, and Embarba to a providential Cristian Álvarez.

It was ordered well Real Zaragoza, with up to ten players behind the ball when a Espanyol attacked in static a perhaps slow and erratic due to the weather context, due to the trembling of the legs (positive, in his case) that the situation conferred or due to the absence of a referent as superlative above as Raúl de Tomás, at home with COVID-19. By direct contact with another positive, in this case, had fallen from the local call Alegría in favor of ‘Toro’ Fernández. The biggest waste of energy in the first half was used by parakeets in protesting a possible penalty by the hand of Peybernes.

Although the tonic did not vary much, against all suspicion of ‘biscotto’, both teams prowled the goal at the restart. Again, more in direct play than elaborate. A shot of Eguaras He brushed the right stick of Diego López. And a new occasion of Embarba, who hit him hard, was repelled by the experienced Cristian, who had to multiply minutes later to destroy a one on one in front of the former white Handful.

It happened that, after the second break for hydration, and for some technical slogans from Juan Ignacio Martínez and Vicente Moreno, the players had to become aware of the few minutes that remained, and consequently how pernicious it would be, in a mistake, to receive a goal against.

Began to forge a kind of truce, a more horizontal game and to the foot that vertical, of an attack that in handball would be considered passive. To the point that Espanyol was left without scoring 15 games later against Real Zaragoza that, anyway, will consume the season among the best venues. Someday they will meet again. The state of alarm will have ended this Saturday, like the passage through Second of the parrots. Fly, parakeets, fly high!