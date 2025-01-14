Espanyol does not give up and despite having a very low salary limit, it has managed to strengthen itself with the incorporation of Roberto Fernández, a forward who was announced as a new player by the club this morning.

The problems in front of the goal have been the big headache for Manolo González, whose team has shown in recent games a renewed ability to be superior to its rivals. However, it is in the last meters where the team is not able to define.

Raised in the Málaga youth academy, he was key in the Andalusian team’s promotion to the Second Division with 20 goals.

Roberto Fernández (22 years old) is the response that Fran Garagarza’s sports management has given to the needs of the coaching staff. The forward comes from Sporting Braga and arrives on loan until the end of the season, although with a purchase option for the parakeet team. The player is already in Barcelona and after passing the medical check-up his joining the club has been made official.

Born in Puente Genil, Fernández trained in the Córdoba youth academy until he was a cadet, where he was recruited by the Málaga academy. There he made his debut in the second division and after being loaned to Barça B, he was key in the Malaga team’s promotion to the Second Division last year, with 20 goals. It was his great performance in the First Federation that led Braga to pay 1.8 million euros for his services last summer.

In Portugal he has not had many opportunities and has scored 2 goals in 5 starts

This season in Portugal he has only started five times and scored two goals. This low participation has led the Portuguese club to choose to find a way out for him until the end of the season. Espanyol sees in the young Andalusian a solution to their problems with goals. His arrival could unlock the departure of Irvin Cardona, who in France is already placed at Saint-Étienne until the end of the season.