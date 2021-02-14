“Die in the field”Was the brief but direct message that the members of the Penya Youth 1991, one of Espanyol’s main animation engines, they had directed the players by means of a banner when, on Saturday afternoon, they left the RCDE Stadium to start their way to Palma de Mallorca. Only one day later, and with the slogan received and fulfilled, both the protagonists and the parakeet fans returned to the same stage to celebrate.

Some 40 members of the Youth team were waiting, this Sunday late in the afternoon, in the vicinity of the Cornellà-El Prat stadium with a new banner, this one with the message “Courage and heart”, But above all with blue and white flares, chants and even fireworks. The objective was none other than to welcome them after the momentous victory harvested at noon against Mallorca (1-2), in Son Moix, which puts Espanyol back fully into the fight for the forced objective of direct promotion to the First Division.

The Juvenile banner, waiting for the players in Cornellà.

@ Youth1991



As important as its consequences in the classification has been this triumph for the Moral rearmament of a hobby that had been watching how their team reaped a bad start to 2021, with three consecutive days without a win and only one victory since before Christmas. Now, and despite the fact that the pandemic will continue to prevent the presence of the public at the RCDE Stadium and the rest of the fields, the fans are feeling emotionally close to their players again.