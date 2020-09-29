As was already the case during the harshest times of the state of alarm, the Espanyol social area has drawn up a protocol so that the COVID-19 pandemic causes the least possible damage to parrots. In this case, and within the Pericos Solidaris program, the club has thought about small businesses. And in the clients of these.

Any commerce, restaurant, clothing store and, in short, any type of business led by fans of Espanyol You can take advantage of the initiative that the club will spread. You must first send an email ([email protected]) specifying the details of your business, as well as the promotion he has devised for the Blue and White members to visit them, and after a contact the record will be published on the Espanyol website. Everything, under the cover of the recently released motto ‘Compta amb mi’ (Count on me).

It is about alleviating with this idea a part of the uncertainty that the pandemic has caused in any economic sectorIn the same way that in full confinement, food deliveries were made to the elderly and most vulnerable members, in addition to maintaining a telephone contact with them, among other social activities.