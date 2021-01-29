A great game that Espanyol and Rayo Vallecano will give us this Sunday in Cornellà. Espanyol seeks to maintain the lead against a Rayo that hopes not to accuse the effort of the Cup match against Barcelona, ​​where the Vallecanos showed a high level and almost gave the surprise. Now, focused on the domestic competition, Iraola’s men will try to scare the leader.

Schedule: what time is Espanyol – Rayo Vallecano of LaLiga SmartBank?

Espanyol – Rayo Vallecano of LaLiga SmartBank matchday 23 is played on Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 16:00 at the RCDE Stadium.

Television: how to watch live on TV the Espanyol – Rayo Vallecano of LaLiga SmartBank?

He Espanyol – Rayo Vallecano of matchday 23 of LaLiga SmartBank can be enjoyed live on television Through #Vamos, Movistar + payment channel, which can be viewed through the Orange, Jazztel and Mitele Plus platforms.

Internet: how to follow online the Espanyol – Rayo Vallecano from LaLiga SmartBank?

The match between Espanyol and Rayo Vallecano can be followed live online through the live As.com updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the summary of the game on video and the most important news.

