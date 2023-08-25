The days go by and Club América is still unable to close the signing of a central defender, this position has been the weakest and most notable of the team and even so the board has taken its time to be able to bring in a reinforcement.
Meanwhile, quite a few names of possible signings have emerged in that position and a player who was one of the first, but who in turn was ruled out, could be considered again due to the desperation of the cream-blue team and they would bid hard for him.
However, it must be remembered that the main reason why Cesar Montes he did not want to reach the Eagles is because he wanted to stay in the Old Continent, but given RCD Espanyol’s refusal to place him in another First Division team, his options are reduced to playing in the Second Division of Spain or returning to Mexico with the cream-blue box.
In accordance with Sports worldthe Spanish team will not let the Mexican defender leave for less than 10 million eurosso that the negotiations do not look easy at all.
“Today the protagonist is Salvi (new reinforcement). There is no news on this issue (Montes). Calm and calm. We don’t want anyone to leave. Now, if there is a way out, we will analyze each situation and assess it with the objective to have the best squad possible to go up”, pointed out Fran Garagarzasports director of the Spanish team.
In addition to Ave, other Spanish teams such as Mallorca and Almería are interested in the services of the Aztec central defender, however, for the price they are asking, it is practically a fact that they will not be able to return to the Spanish First Division this season.
