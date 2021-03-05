SPANISH

After the tie harvested last week in Gijón, the parakeet team has no choice but to return to the path of victory. The distance with respect to the leader, Mallorca, is already at four points, and Almería has been stomping from behind. Therefore, Vicente Moreno’s men must beat Real Oviedo, something they already achieved in the first round. However, the great standout with a double from that 0-2 in the Tartiere, Raúl de Tomás, will arrive very forced and, although he finally enters the call, he is expected to start on the bench.

AS to follow: Javi Puado. Given the possible lack of RdT, the former Real Zaragoza is another fixed in the blue and white attack. He has six goals and five assists. His versatility in the attack zone opens up a whole range of possibilities for Vicente Moreno.