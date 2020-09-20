Spanish

The great favorite to achieve promotion to the First Division. He already showed it on the first day of competition, and today they will have a high-altitude duel against another recently descended. Vicente Moreno has the best LaLiga Smartbank squad, and the figures of Raúl De Tomás, Darder, Cabrera or Embarba would have to be noticed in every match. Much is expected of RDT, who has not scored with Espanyol since his last game against Mallorca, precisely.

As to follow: Raúl De Tomás. He is called to be the top scorer in the Second Division this season. One of the most valuable players in LaLiga Smartbank.