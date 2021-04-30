Espanyol already lives its last matches in the Second Spanish division. On this day 37 he will receive a Malaga who with his latest results moves away from the fight for the playoff in a game in which the Catalans can secure their mathematical promotion.

Schedule: what time is the Espanyol-Malaga of LaLiga Smartbank?

The Espanyol-Malaga from matchday 37 of LaLiga SmartBank It will be played on Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. at the RCDE Stadium. After a splendid season, Vicente Moreno’s boys have the opportunity to close their promotion to First Division this day. Espanyol’s return to LaLiga Santander is only a matter of time, being at twelve points of Almería, the third classified.

Television: how to watch LaLiga SmartBank’s Espanyol-Málaga live on TV?

Espanyol-Málaga on matchday 37 of LaLiga SmartBank can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga and Movistar VAMOS, Movistar + payment channel, which can be viewed through the Orange and Jazztel platforms. The draw in Las Palmas and the defeat against Fuenlabrada put Málaga within eight points of the playoff, a considerable distance for a team that will live these last days without much at stake.

Internet: how to follow LaLiga Smartbank’s Espanyol-Málaga online?

The match between Espanyol and Malaga can be followed live online through the As.com live updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the video game summary and the pikes for Biwenger.

LaLiga SmartBank Classification

