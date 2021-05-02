Sergio Pellicer raises five changes regarding the defeat against Fuenlabrada.

The two sides change. This time it will be Álex González and Ismael. Joaquín Muñoz, Ramón Enríquez and Stefan will be substitutes and Cristian and Jairo will join the eleven. Above, the reference will be Caye Quintana.

XI DEL MÁLAGA: Dani Barrio; Álex González, Lombán, Juande, Cristo Romero; Ismael, Cristian, Escassi, Jairo, Yanis Rahmani; Quintana Cay.