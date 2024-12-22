Espanyol narrowly lost a game in which they deserved more and closes the first round in relegation positions and without having known victory away from home when the end of the first round of the League has been reached.

The parakeets took to the pitch at the Insular Stadium with the aim of breaking the curse of not having won a single away game in the first half of the League. In front is UD Las Palmas, who with Diego Martínez on the bench has revived a team that started the season very poorly and is having the success in the archipelago that it did not have during its time at RCD Espanyol.

With the changes of Pol Lozano for Justin, once the suspension match had been completed, and Tejero for Jofre, the first mission of Manolo González’s men was to prevent a repeat of the sequence experienced in the last trips that resulted in goals conceded, and even with games decided, in the first half hour. The initial intensity of the parakeet game meant that the bad experience of Getafe, Girona, Montjuïc or Bilbao was not experienced.

At 18 minutes, a possible injury to Cillessen, who actually covered Eussgo’s exit to go to the bathroom, stopped the game for several minutes, prior to Marvin’s first dangerous action in front of Joan García’s goal, but the ball It went wide to the right of the Espanyol goal. Five minutes later Puado responded, seeing the Canarian goalkeeper ahead and tried from the central circle. In the 37th minute, an assist from Roca, again to Puado, alone in front of the goalkeeper, was Espanyol’s clearest opportunity in the first forty-five minutes.









A very backward Puado, which left Cheddira alone up front and very disconnected, meant that Espanyol was not able to take advantage of some minutes of good play in the first half with Kral and Lozano controlling the game well in the center of the field.

In the 52nd minute, a cross from Olivan reached Antoniu Roca who shot without conviction when it seemed that the score was going to be 0-1. The following minutes Espanyol lost intensity and in the 66th minute Sandro kicked a free kick, committed by Cabrera, from 25 minutes. Joan García followed the ball with his eyes and Las Palmas’ first shot between the three sticks became a goal. Five minutes later Omar prevents the second Canarian goal after a false start by the Espanyol goalkeeper. The goal left Manolo González’s team very touched and with the aim of changing the dynamics of the match in the 74th minute, Edu Expósito entered the field after almost a year of being out of the squad due to an injury suffered in Elda last season. Expósito’s objective was to serve balls into the small area but the chances he created were not taken advantage of by anyone.

In the last minutes of the match, Espanyol unsuccessfully besieged Cillessen’s goal to end the first round with a single point away from home, achieved at the Metropolitano, and in a very delicate situation, in relegation positions and with a Manolo González without his continuity on the bench guaranteed.

MATCH SHEET

Espanyol: Joan García, Omar, Kumbulla, Cabrera, B. Olivan, Kral, A. Roca (68′ Jofre), Pol Lozano (84′ Romero), A. Tejero (74′ Exposito), Puado, Cheddira (68′ Veliz ).

Las Palmas: Cillesen, Marvin (46′ Manu Fuster), Mika Mamol, Álex Suárez, Javi Muñoz, JG Campaña (77′ Loiodice), Mckenna, Sandro, Kirian (84′ Alex Muñoz), Essugo (46′ Januzaj), Fabio Silva (’80 Mata)

Goals: 1-0 (’66 Sandro)

Referee: Soto Grado (Rioja). He cautioned Fabio Silva (16′), Puado (17′), Marvin (29′), Suárez (58′), Loiodice (79′), Lozano (82′)