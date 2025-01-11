























































































































































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Spanish – Leganes of LaLiga EA Sports, which is played at RCDE Stadium at 6:30 p.m. can be seen live through

M+ LaLiga TV, LaLiga TV Bar

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Espanyol – Leganes

Classification and statistics between Espanyol – Leganés

Espanyol comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



The Palms



while Leganés played their last LaLiga game EA Sports against



Villarreal



. He Spanish currently occupies the position number 18 of LaLiga EA Sports with 16 points, while its rival,

Leganesoccupies the place 15 with 19 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the LaLiga EA Sports matches of the day, the Espanyol calendar, the Leganés calendar and the LaLiga EA Sports statistics. You can also check the LaLiga EA Sports classification.