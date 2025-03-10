















































The encounter Espanyol – Girona of LaLiga EA Sports, which is played at RCDE Stadium to the 21:00 hours can be seen live through

Gol Play, Esport 3, M+ LaLiga TV, LaLiga Tv Bar, Golstadium Premium, Golstadium

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Espanyol – Girona

Classification and statistics between Espanyol – Girona

Espanyol arrives at the game after having faced the previous day to the



Villarreal



while Girona played his last LaLiga EA Sports match against



Celtic



. He Espanyol Currently occupies the position number 15 of LaLiga EA Sports with 27 points, while its rival, the

Gironaoccupies the Post 14 With 32 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee.