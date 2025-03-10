LaLiga EA Sports Follow its course and this Monday, March 10 their forces will measure in the RCDE Stadium stadium

Espanyol and Girona

in a party corresponding to day Day 27 of the championship.

Espanyol arrives at the game after having faced Villarreal and Deportivo Alavés while Girona played his last games of LaLiga EA Sports against Celta and Real Madrid. After the match against Girona, Espanyol will play against Mallorca and Atlético. For its part, Girona will play against Valencia and Barcelona.

Espanyol – Girona

Classification and Statistics of LaLiga EA Sports

Before the initial beep at the RCDE Stadium stadium,

Espanyol occupies the position number 15 of the classification of LaLiga EA Sports with 27 points, while

Girona occupies the position number 14 of the table with 32 points. A victory, a tie or a defeat will determine the immediate future of both teams in the classification of LaLiga EA Sports.

So far, in LaLiga EA Sports Espanyol has a 24

goals in favor

and 36

goals against which have meant 7 games won, 6 tied and 12 lost. Girona arrives at the match after scoring 34 goals and having conceded 39 that have resulted in 9 games won, 5 tied and 12 lost.

In what we carry as a championship, Espanyol has achieved 6 wins, 4 draws and 3 losses at home, while Girona has won 3 wins, 3 draws and 7 losses as a visitor.

Check the Pichichi and LaLiga EA Sports Tables before the dispute of the meeting between Espanyol and Girona.

You can also see which players have seen more yellow and red cards in the championship.

LaLiga EA Sports Party

Television schedule and channel to watch the game between Espanyol and Girona today

The match between Espanyol and Girona corresponding to the day Day 27 De LaLiga EA Sports is played today Monday, March 10 at RCDE Stadium. The game will start at 9:00 p.m. and you can see it in TV3, Gol Play, Esport 3, M+ LaLiga TV, LaLiga Tv Bar, Golstadium Premium, Golstadium.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of LaLiga EA Sports, the Espanyol calendar, the Girona calendar and the statistics of LaLiga EA Sports. You can also consult the classification of LaLiga EA Sports.