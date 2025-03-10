The win achieved by Girona in Montilivi against Espanyol last November (4-1) expressed the difference in objectives of both teams then. One, the Gironí, fighting to play again in Europe. Another, the parakeet, condemned to fight to avoid the descent positions. But three and a half months later the dynamics of both sets is completely different. The improvement of Espanyol complemented with the Girona results crisis convert this derby into a fundamental match for their aspirations. In fact, a victory of the premises would leave Espanyol only two points from a Girona that would begin to see ghosts around him.

#EspanyolGirona #crossroads