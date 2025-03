The win achieved by Girona in Montilivi against Espanyol last November (4-1) expressed the difference in objectives of both teams then. One, the GironĂ­, fighting to play again in Europe. Another, the parakeet, condemned to fight to avoid the descent positions. But three and a half months later the dynamics of both sets is completely different. The improvement of Espanyol complemented with the Girona results crisis convert this derby into a fundamental match for their aspirations. In fact, a victory of the premises would leave Espanyol only two points from a Girona that would begin to see ghosts around him.

Continue reading …

#EspanyolGirona #crossroads