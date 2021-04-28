“I have lived many special moments in football, but this year has been spectacular”. I recognized it last weekend Joan Capdevila, a world champion, who accompanied his declaration of love with photos of Espanyol fans entertaining the team at the RCDE Stadium. The greetings, even the farewells, to the parakeet coach have already become a habit. But they do not lose value for that, quite the opposite. And this Sunday one of the important ones is coming.

“Go warming up,” adventure la Curva, which prepares “the biggest perica speck in history”. That is, a massive amount of fans with their motorcycles accompany the team bus from their concentration hotel, in the center of Barcelona, ​​and to Cornellà-El Prat, traveling along the Gran Vía, one of the main arteries of the Ciudad Condal. At the same time, Penya Juvenil 1991 will wait for the players in front of the stadium parking lot. All this, just the week in which the regional confinement is lifted in Catalonia. Although it does not depend exclusively on itself, the parakeet has options to rise mathematically if they defeat Malaga, starting at 4:00 p.m..

It will not be the first motada of this course, which lived a very similar on the eve of the Christmas holidays, on December 20, in the previous one of a transcendental Espanyol-Almería. And much more recently, Before the parakeet team flew to play precisely in The Mediterranean Games, it was the Youth the one that created another accompaniment by motorcycle (and also in cars), in this case from the outskirts of the stadium and to the El Prat airport. Meanwhile, they have been countless matches in which hundreds of fans have waited for the bus upon its arrival in Cornellà-El Prat to encourage you on your way to promotion.