Manolo González always calls things by name. And in the press room of the Mallorca stadium he began biting his tongue but could not contain his outrage and exploded after the defeat. “If I say what I think I wouldn’t train again,” his appearance started. Even so, in the end he did not shut up. “Go in this way, we have the balls a lot. You leave here with a stubborn face. ”

The coach was on. “If you go to another club, there is a mess of mess. But as happens to Espanyol, this is not interested in anyone, ”he continued. That is why he asked the entity to take action on the matter and make a public claim. “There have been very strange situations. It is up to the club to take a step forward and really complain. ”

This is amazing and has been coming for a long time. Espanyol has already come down. We are a club with history, founder. Enough already “

Fran GaragarzaTechnical Secretary of Espanyol





And Espanyol paid attention to him. Fran Garagarza, sports director, wanted to express institutional discomfort. “It’s amazing, really. Espanyol is not having respect. And it has been coming for a long time. Espanyol has already come down. We are a club with history, founder. Enough The club deserves respect and we don’t see it, ”he said, with anger.

Garagarza defined arbitration as “surreal.” “It’s a crazy thing. Where is the essence of football? It cannot be that five minutes later they send a penalty. Soccer is simpler than all this, ”he lamented.

You leave here with a stomach face. What has happened touches the balls “

Manolo GonzálezEspanyol coach





And it was a little further to point towards Cerro Grande, the manager of the VAR. “The one who has arbitrated from Madrid who thinks the incidence he had in the descent of Espanyol,” he reminded him about the goal he annulled in Mestalla in the penultimate day of League 22-23. “Would this have happened with another club? That is my question. For us, a point is gold because we are playing life “

In the locker room, the anger was monumental. “There were boys crying,” Garagarza revealed. “The costume is very annoyed, hurt and fucked,” insisted Manolo González. “What has happened has conditioned a lot, the party changes a lot. What person who has played football does not take him out of the game? ”He wondered.

Because of its arbitration in Mestalla in 2023

Garagarza sends a message to Del Cerro Grande: “He who has arbitrated from Madrid who thinks the incidence he had in the descent of Espanyol”

Even ingenuity and irony had to throw the blue and white coach for the four maximum penalties indicated by referee Quintero González, all in the second part. “They have been so many penalties that I have confused and thought Que was a penalty batch of the Copa del Rey.”

And the drop that filled the glass was the little added that was played. “I have not understood the break, the penalty, the celebration and the changes. When he has been the end, he was hallucinating. But it has not been played! Very rare situations have passed, ”he settled.